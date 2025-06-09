Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum spouses take a wellness tour with Army Volunteer Corps [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Drum spouses take a wellness tour with Army Volunteer Corps

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center health educators provide a tour of the facility June 13 during the “Wellbeing on the Homefront” event, hosted by the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps Program. (Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center photo)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps
    Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center

