Fort Drum spouses take a wellness tour with Army Volunteer Corps

First Lt. Alicia Lee, a dietitian at Guthrie Ambulatory Health Clinic, informs spouses how to make an appointment with a dietitian, and the type of services they provide. The “Wellbeing on the Homefront” event was hosted by the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps Program on June 13 at the Armed Forces Wellness Center on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)