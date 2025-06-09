Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum spouses take a wellness tour with Army Volunteer Corps [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Drum spouses take a wellness tour with Army Volunteer Corps

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    First Lt. Alicia Lee, a dietitian at Guthrie Ambulatory Health Clinic, informs spouses how to make an appointment with a dietitian, and the type of services they provide. The “Wellbeing on the Homefront” event was hosted by the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps Program on June 13 at the Armed Forces Wellness Center on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Fort Drum spouses take a wellness tour with Army Volunteer Corps [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

