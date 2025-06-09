Fort Drum spouses take a wellness tour with Army Volunteer Corps

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First Lt. Jessica Minick, a dietitian at Guthrie Ambulatory Health Clinic, explains the difference between a registered dietitian and nutritionist to spouses during the “Wellbeing on the Homefront” event, hosted by the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps Program on June 13. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)