35th MSG Change of Command: Welcoming Col. John Conner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Conner, incoming 35th Mission Support Group (MSG) group commander, salutes to the MSG flight during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. The 35th MSG directs six squadrons that provide logistics, communications, security, and contracting services essential for 35th Fighter Wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)