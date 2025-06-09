U.S. Air Force Col. John Conner, incoming 35th Mission Support Group (MSG) group commander, salutes to the MSG flight during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. The 35th MSG directs six squadrons that provide logistics, communications, security, and contracting services essential for 35th Fighter Wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9114196
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-VQ736-1170
|Resolution:
|6071x4047
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th MSG Change of Command: Welcoming Col. John Conner [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.