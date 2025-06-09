Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th MSG Change of Command: Welcoming Col. John Conner [Image 2 of 2]

    35th MSG Change of Command: Welcoming Col. John Conner

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Conner, incoming 35th Mission Support Group (MSG) group commander, salutes to the MSG flight during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. The 35th MSG directs six squadrons that provide logistics, communications, security, and contracting services essential for 35th Fighter Wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

