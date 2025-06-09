U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, passes the group guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. John Conner, incoming 35th Mission Support Group (MSG) commander, as part of a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. The 35th MSG oversees comprehensive support functions, ensuring seamless contingency response and sustained operational capability for the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9114195
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-VQ736-1122
|Resolution:
|7169x4779
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th MSG Change of Command: Welcoming Col. John Conner [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.