35th MSG Change of Command: Welcoming Col. John Conner

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, passes the group guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. John Conner, incoming 35th Mission Support Group (MSG) commander, as part of a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2025. The 35th MSG oversees comprehensive support functions, ensuring seamless contingency response and sustained operational capability for the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)