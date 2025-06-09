Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hammerheads Welcome New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Hammerheads Welcome New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. David Block 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers, families and friends gathered to witness the ceremonial passing of the battalion colors as Lt. Col. Andrew S. Howell assumed command of 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a change of command ceremony held recently on Wheeler Army Airfield.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 18:32
    Photo ID: 9113863
    VIRIN: 250610-A-TG890-3296
    Resolution: 2833x1889
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US
