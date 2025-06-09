3-25 “Hammerheads” Welcome New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – Soldiers, families and friends gathered to witness the ceremonial passing of the battalion colors as Lt. Col. Andrew S. Howell assumed command of 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a change of command ceremony held recently on Wheeler Army Airfield.



Lt. Col. Samuel J. Diehl relinquished command after leading the Hammerheads through a period marked by high operational tempo, strategic innovation, and vital aviation support missions across the Pacific.



Col. Matthew J. Scher, commander of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, praised Diehl’s leadership and the Hammerheads’ enduring commitment to excellence in supporting operations both at home and abroad.



“According to Webster’s Dictionary,” Scher joked during his remarks, “‘Hammerheading’ — to Hammerhead — is to do everything. And to do most of it really well. Some things, just okay, like submitting SITREPs on time or writing short SITREPs. But the most important stuff — you do really, really, really well, with precision, and always the right way, and safely.”



Scher highlighted the Hammerheads’ lifesaving medevac support, jungle hoists, joint-force mobility missions across the Hawaiian Islands and the Luzon Strait, as well as their role in transporting senior leaders and fighting wildfires throughout the region.



He also thanked the families of both leaders, recognizing their often-unseen sacrifices.



“We are so grateful for the support of Sam’s family — Alison, Rowan, Mikey and Sarah — as well as Andy’s family — Hayden and Charlie here in the audience, and Elizabeth and Daniel who could not be here today,” Scher said. “Thank you for your sacrifice — in time, in special moments, in predictability.”



Lt. Col. Howell returns to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade with deep ties and appreciation for the unit’s culture and legacy.



“I can’t tell you how excited Hayden and I are to be back home in the 25th CAB,” Howell said. “I am truly humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve and lead the finest men and women this country has to offer.”



Howell expressed gratitude to Scher for years of mentorship and to Diehl for his guidance during the transition.



“Sam, thank you for welcoming me into the battalion with open arms and for the mentorship you have given me through the process. I truly have some big shoes to fill,” Howell said. “The thing that has stuck out the most during my integration has been the phenomenal culture you have created within the Hammerheads.”



During his farewell remarks, Diehl offered heartfelt thanks to the formation and brigade leadership.



“Lots of people use their change of command speech to say they couldn’t have asked for a better boss, and we know they don’t mean it...but I mean it,” Diehl said. “Thank you for trusting me to lead, for entertaining my candor in the interest of shared understanding, for providing space for my leaders to learn and make honest mistakes, and for supporting the aspirations and goals of Hammerhead leaders. I can say confidently that your impact has been felt at echelon.”



He also gave a special shout-out to Task Force Hammerhead personnel forward deployed at the time of the ceremony.



“To Task Force Hammerhead forward — who I hope are not watching this ceremony — I could not be more proud of what you’ve accomplished in support of the division and joint force over the last four months,” Diehl said. “You enabled a joint task force to see, move, strike, and extend across strategically decisive terrain in the Luzon Strait.”



As the battalion begins a new chapter under Howell’s leadership, the legacy of mission excellence and esprit de corps established under Diehl will continue to shape the Hammerheads’ path forward.

