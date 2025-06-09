Date Taken: 06.11.2025 Date Posted: 06.15.2025 18:31 Photo ID: 9113861 VIRIN: 250611-A-GS963-4117 Resolution: 5770x3847 Size: 4.07 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hammerheads Welcome New Commander During Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.