Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade in Boston, Mass., on June 15, 2025. The annual event commemorates the Battle of Bunker Hill, the armed services, and American heritage while celebrating the historic neighborhood of Charlestown. The celebration dates back to 1786, as one of the longest-standing parades in the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9113860
|VIRIN:
|250615-A-DG191-1387
|Resolution:
|4989x3300
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bunker Hill 250th Anniversary Parade [Image 73 of 73], by SSG Antony Martinez, identified by DVIDS