    Bunker Hill 250th Anniversary Parade [Image 70 of 73]

    Bunker Hill 250th Anniversary Parade

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Antony Martinez 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers assigned to Commander-in-Chief’s Guard, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade in Boston, Mass., on June 15, 2025. The annual event commemorates the Battle of Bunker Hill, the armed services, and American heritage while celebrating the historic neighborhood of Charlestown. The celebration dates back to 1786, as one of the longest-standing parades in the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)

