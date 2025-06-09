Bunker Hill 250th Anniversary Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Family watches soldiers assigned to the Commander-In-Chief's Guard, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in The Battle of Bunker Hill Parade in Boston, Mass., on June 15, 2025. The annual event commemorates the Battle of Bunker Hill, the armed services, and American heritage while celebrating the historic neighborhood of Charlestown. The celebration dates back to 1786, as one of the longest-standing parades in the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)