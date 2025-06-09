Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers march during the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade at Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade included approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)