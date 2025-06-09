U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook’s participate in a flyover during the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade at Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival featured displays of Army equipment, military demonstrations, activities for kids, musical performances and a fitness competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)
