    Army's 250th Birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    Army's 250th Birthday

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade at Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The Army’s 250th birthday celebration was the opening event for the yearlong celebration of America’s 250th birthday in 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 9113621
    VIRIN: 250614-F-AW481-1028
    Resolution: 8462x5641
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Army's 250th Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army birthday
    Army250

