U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade at Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The Army’s 250th birthday celebration was the opening event for the yearlong celebration of America’s 250th birthday in 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)