Subject Matter Expert Exchange Exploratory Laparotomy

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 11, 2025) Halcyon Harry, an ICU nurse at Grenada General Hospital, and Lt. j.g. Brandy Prochaska, an intensive care unit nurse assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), monitor on pediatric patient’s vitals after surgery at Grenada General Hospital during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)