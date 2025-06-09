Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subject Matter Expert Exchange Exploratory Laparotomy [Image 1 of 8]

    Subject Matter Expert Exchange Exploratory Laparotomy

    SAINT GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfredo Marron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250611-N-MQ781-1531

    ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 11, 2025) Cmdr. Johnathan Halbach, a pediatric surgeon assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and Dr. Terron Hosten, a general surgeon from Grenada General Hospital, perform an exploratory laparotomy during a side-by-side surgery at Grenada General Hospital during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9113609
    VIRIN: 250611-N-MQ781-1531
    Resolution: 4822x3215
    Size: 959.75 KB
    Location: SAINT GEORGE'S, GD
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Subject Matter Expert Exchange Exploratory Laparotomy [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    Conintuing Promise

