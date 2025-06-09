250611-N-MQ781-1899
ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 11, 2025) Cmdr. Johnathan Halbach, a pediatric surgeon assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and Dr. Terron Hosten, a general surgeon from Grenada General Hospital, have their picture taken after a successful surgery at Grenada General Hospital during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9113615
|VIRIN:
|250611-N-MQ781-1899
|Resolution:
|4994x3329
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|SAINT GEORGE'S, GD
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Subject Matter Expert Exchange Exploratory Laparotomy [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.