    Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 12, 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 12, 2025

    SUVA, FIJI

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Andrew Bertucci 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SUVA, Fiji (June 12, 2025) U.S. Army Pfc. Olivia Reyes, assigned to 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, assists in training of Fiji farmers at the National Small Ruminant Field Day hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture & Waterways, as part of Pacific Partnership 2025, in Suva, Fiji, June 12, 2025. Training involved Fiji farmers and farmers from neighboring islands with topics including husbandry, herd management, and general veterinary care for sheep and goats. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.15.2025 05:44
    Photo ID: 9113351
    VIRIN: 250612-N-RM599-9287
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 411.88 KB
    Location: SUVA, FJ
    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 12, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by LCDR Andrew Bertucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Fiji
    #Suva
    #IndoPacific
    #CTF-73
    #PP25
    #Pacific Partnership 2025

