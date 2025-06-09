Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 12, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUVA, Fiji (June 12, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mercedes Loor, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command, works with an environmental health officer from the Fiji Ministry of Health & Medical Services to collect mosquito larvae for use in insecticide resistance testing in support of Dengue control efforts in Suva, Fiji, June 12, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)