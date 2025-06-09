Pacific Partnership 2025 Conducts Mission Stop in Suva, Fiji, June 12, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUVA, Fiji (June 12, 2025) U.S. Army veterinarians, assigned to 72nd Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, assist in training of Fiji farmers at the National Small Ruminant Field Day hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture & Waterways, as part of Pacific Partnership 2025, in Suva, Fiji, June 12, 2025. Training involved Fiji farmers and farmers from neighboring islands with topics including husbandry, herd management, and general veterinary care for sheep and goats. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtesy Asset)