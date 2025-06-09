Crowds gather at the National Mall to attend the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. During the day, the Army presented a full interactive display on the National Mall, transitioning to a parade showcasing the history of the Army, flyovers, and a Golden Knights parachute demonstration at the White House ellipse. The day ended with a concert and fireworks display. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2025 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9113234
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-GF241-1128
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.