U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crowds gather at the National Mall to attend the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. During the day, the Army presented a full interactive display on the National Mall, transitioning to a parade showcasing the history of the Army, flyovers, and a Golden Knights parachute demonstration at the White House ellipse. The day ended with a concert and fireworks display. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)