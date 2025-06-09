U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade

U.S. Army Soldiers, heavy equipment including M1A2 Abrams tanks, and light vehicles including Stryker armored vehicles participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The parade featured approximately 6,700 Soldiers, 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, 34 horses, two mules and one dog to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
