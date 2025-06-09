Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade [Image 15 of 17]

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army Soldiers march across the Memorial Bridge as they prepare to participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Thousands of Soldiers participated in the parade to honor the Army’s legacy and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade
    #Army250

