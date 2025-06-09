U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers march across the Memorial Bridge as they prepare to participate in the 250th Army Birthday Parade June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Thousands of Soldiers participated in the parade to honor the Army’s legacy and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)