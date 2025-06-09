Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army celebrates 250th Birthday

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers wait in front of the Lincoln Memorial as helicopters assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division fly over the National Mall during the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade saw Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775. The national level celebration included a day-long festival at the National Mall, the parade, and fireworks display over the Nation’s capital. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army celebrates 250th Birthday [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

