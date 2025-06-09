Army celebrates 250th Birthday

Civilians gather in front of the stage to enjoy a live musical performance after the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade saw Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775. The national level celebration included a day-long festival at the National Mall, the parade, and fireworks display over the Nation’s capital. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9112984
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-JA130-3010
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
