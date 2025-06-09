U.S. Army Airborne Students, assigned to Charlie Company,1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conducts Sustained Airborne Training at McCarthy Hall, Fort Benning, GA., June 11, 2025. Basic Airborne Course is a three week course where Soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques and focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing Soldiers for parachute operations in combat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9112704
|VIRIN:
|250228-A-BZ540-1055
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|32.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-507TH PIR BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE [Image 28 of 28], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.