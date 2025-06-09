Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-507TH PIR BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE [Image 22 of 28]

    1-507TH PIR BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Airborne Students, assigned to Charlie Company,1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conducts Sustained Airborne Training at McCarthy Hall, Fort Benning, GA., June 11, 2025. Basic Airborne Course is a three week course where Soldiers from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are trained in basic paratrooper techniques and focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing Soldiers for parachute operations in combat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9112702
    VIRIN: 250228-A-BZ540-1053
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.08 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-507TH PIR BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE [Image 28 of 28], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PARATROOPERS
    FORT BENNING
    JUMP MASTER
    T-11 PARACHUTE
    AIRBORNE SCHOOL

