1-507TH PIR BASIC AIRBORNE COURSE

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Brummet and Staff Sgt. Mitchell Demar, assigned to Charlie Company,1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, observes students conducting Sustained Airborne Training at McCarthy Hall, Fort Benning, GA., June 11, 2025. Basic Airborne Course is a three week course where Soldiers from all branches of the es are trained in basic paratrooper techniques and focuses on developing leadership, self-confidence, and aggression through physical and mental conditioning, preparing Soldiers for parachute operations in combat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)