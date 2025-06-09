Khaan Quest Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel “JB” B. Vowell, the Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific, poses for a photo during Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 14, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt.Chistopher D Stelter)