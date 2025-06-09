Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Khaan Quest Opening Ceremony

    Khaan Quest Opening Ceremony

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Armed Forces of Mongolia service members assigned to the Mongolia Honor Guard, stand at attention during the opening session for Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 14, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt.Chistopher D Stelter)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 19:41
    Photo ID: 9112546
    VIRIN: 250613-A-LQ427-1422
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Khaan Quest 2025 Opening Ceremony
    Khaan Quest Opening Ceremony
    Khaan Quest Opening Ceremony
    Khaan Quest Opening Ceremony

    Partnership
    Readiness
    Operational readiness exercise
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    KhaanQuest25
    Mongolia (Mongolia)

