Khaan Quest Opening Ceremony

Armed Forces of Mongolia service members assigned to the Mongolia Honor Guard, stand at attention during the opening session for Khaan Quest 2025, at Five Hills Training Area in Mongolia, June 14, 2025. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt.Chistopher D Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9112547
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-LQ427-1423
|Resolution:
|6494x4480
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
