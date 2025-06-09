U.S. Army Soldiers prepare for security screening before marching in the Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade included Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775, recognizing the Army’s 250 years of continuous service to our Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9112485
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-JA130-2001
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Soldiers prepare for Army Birthday Parade [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS