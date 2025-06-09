Soldiers prepare for Army Birthday Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers prepare for security screening before marching in the Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade included Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775, recognizing the Army’s 250 years of continuous service to our Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)