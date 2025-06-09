Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers prepare for Army Birthday Parade [Image 2 of 4]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Civilian military enthusiasts stage tanks before taking part in the Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The parade included Soldiers in historical and modern uniforms, marching alongside equipment and vehicles from key eras of Army history to represent how the force has evolved since 1775, recognizing the Army’s 250 years of continuous service to our Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 17:51
    Photo ID: 9112481
    VIRIN: 250614-A-JA130-2006
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 774.23 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    army250
    birthday parade

