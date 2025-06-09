Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chandler based Army recruit completes special enlistment program.

    Chandler based Army recruit completes special enlistment program.

    CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Dylon Ulloa of Chandler Arizona works out with his fellow Army enlistees at the Chandler Army Recruiting Station.

    This work, Chandler based Army recruit completes special enlistment program., by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

