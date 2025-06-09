Date Taken: 06.11.2025 Date Posted: 06.14.2025 03:50 Photo ID: 9111518 VIRIN: 250612-D-WL684-6966 Resolution: 1080x499 Size: 147.56 KB Location: CHANDLER, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chandler based Army recruit completes special enlistment program. [Image 3 of 3], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.