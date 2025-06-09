Chandler based Army recruit completes special enlistment program.

Chandler Arizona, 18-year-old Dylon Ulloa recently graduated from Chandler High School. He played sports, hung out with friends, worked part time, and even managed to take criminal justice classes at the East Vally Institute of Technology, a vocational high school in the neighboring city of Mesa Arizona. If this schedule for a high school senior was not busy enough, Dylon achieved a childhood dream of joining the Army last May when he was only 17. With his parent’s consent, Dylon visited the Chandler Army Recruiting Station and met with a recruiter. Even though Dylon was a year from graduating high school, he enlisted and enrolled in the delayed entry program. This enlistment option allows recruits to commit to Army service but delay their basic training report date up to a year. This is a great option for students or applicants that need to arrange their affairs before shipping out. The program provides mentorship, support, and familiarization with Army life

Other than his high school graduation ceremony in May, he has not missed a single future Soldier event. He meets every Thursday with his fellow recruits at the Chandler Army Recruiting Station for a workout session and familiarization with Army tasks. Later this month, Dylon will ship out to Fort Benning Georgia where he will train as Military Occupational Specialty 11X, Infantryman. Dylon says he is excited to begin his Army journey and that his family is very proud of his service. Dylon also states that his uncle served in the military and was a major influence and supporter of commitment to enlistment.

Dylon and his fellow enlistees are part of the Army’s historical achievement of reaching 61,000 new recruits three months ahead of schedule.

