77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness

Soldiers in the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade received Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape, SERE, training taught by instructors of the 19th Operations Support Squadron from the Little Rock Air Force Base at Camp Robinson, Ark., June 13, 2025.

Over the two-day event, Soldiers learned basic survival skills such as efficient shelter building, knot tying, fire starting, boiling water to make safe drinking water, and food procurement. The training culminated in a team-based timed competition that tested their ability to apply those skills under pressure.

The course provides a hands-on foundation for Soldiers who have not yet attended higher-level

SERE schools, giving them experience with gear and techniques they can rely on in future missions.

(Arkansas Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)