Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers in the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade received Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape, SERE, training taught by instructors of the 19th Operations Support Squadron from the Little Rock Air Force Base at Camp Robinson, Ark., June 13, 2025.
    Over the two-day event, Soldiers learned basic survival skills such as efficient shelter building, knot tying, fire starting, boiling water to make safe drinking water, and food procurement. The training culminated in a team-based timed competition that tested their ability to apply those skills under pressure.
    The course provides a hands-on foundation for Soldiers who have not yet attended higher-level
    SERE schools, giving them experience with gear and techniques they can rely on in future missions.
    (Arkansas Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 00:08
    Photo ID: 9111451
    VIRIN: 250613-Z-YO076-1311
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    77th Tactical Aviaition Brigade
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness
    77th TAB Builds SERE Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download