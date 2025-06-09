15th Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Lewis, outgoing 15th Operations Group Commander, renders a final salute to the 15 OG during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a military ceremony that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 20:40
|Photo ID:
|9111216
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-HW521-1068
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
