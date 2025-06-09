15th Operations Group change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Lucas Spathes, 15th Operations Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. The military practice of passing the flag, colors or guidon is deeply embedded in military history, dating back to the 18th century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)