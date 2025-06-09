Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th Operations Group change of command [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th Operations Group change of command

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Lucas Spathes, 15th Operations Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. The military practice of passing the flag, colors or guidon is deeply embedded in military history, dating back to the 18th century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 20:40
    Photo ID: 9111214
    VIRIN: 250613-F-HW521-1198
    Resolution: 7649x5099
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Operations Group change of command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Operations Group change of command
    15th Operations Group change of command
    15th Operations Group change of command
    15th Operations Group change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    Change of Command
    15th Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download