15th Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas Spathes, incoming 15th Operations Group Commander, speaks to the audience during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a military ceremony that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)