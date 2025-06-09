15th Wing change of responsibility ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, receives the 15th Wing guidon from Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, 15th Wing outgoing command chief, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. The passing of a guidon is a historical event that represents the transfer of responsibility between leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)