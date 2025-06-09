Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing change of responsibility ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    15th Wing change of responsibility ceremony

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, passes the 15th Wing guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Michael Haywood, 15th Wing incoming command chief, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. The passing of a guidon is a historical event that represents the transfer of responsibility between leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 19:03
    Photo ID: 9111154
    VIRIN: 250613-F-JA727-1347
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 899.57 KB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of responsibility
    CoR
    15th Wing

