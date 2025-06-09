15th Wing change of responsibility ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Haywood,15th Wing command chief, gives a speech during a change of responsibility ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 13, 2025. A change of responsibility ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority between enlisted leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)