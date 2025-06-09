Global ASNT descent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Yonathon Petersen, a 185th Communications Flight Network Operations specialist, left, and Senior Airman Lily Roberts, a 185th CF Technical Support specialist, right, use a rope to guide the descent of an uninstalled component of a Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2025. The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal is an enhancement to existing communications systems that provides additional nuclear and non-nuclear command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was edited to enhance the subject)