    Global ASNT descent [Image 3 of 3]

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Yonathon Petersen, a 185th Communications Flight Network Operations specialist, left, and Senior Airman Lily Roberts, a 185th CF Technical Support specialist, right, use a rope to guide the descent of an uninstalled component of a Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2025. The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal is an enhancement to existing communications systems that provides additional nuclear and non-nuclear command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was edited to enhance the subject)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 15:31
    Photo ID: 9110636
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-KI557-2083
    Resolution: 6818x4176
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Communications
    crane
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Global ASNT

