Global ASNT descent

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Blake Morgan, a 185th Communications Flight Communications Focal Point member, holds a crane cable on the roof of a building at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2025. Blake and other airmen were removing an uninstalled component of a Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal, which is an enhancement to existing communications systems that provides additional nuclear and non-nuclear command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was edited to enhance the subject)
Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 15:31
Photo ID:
|9110633
VIRIN:
|250612-Z-KI557-2063
Resolution:
|7360x4912
Size:
|1.46 MB
Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
