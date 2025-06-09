Global ASNT descent

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Blake Morgan, a 185th Communications Flight Communications Focal Point member, holds a crane cable on the roof of a building at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2025. Blake and other airmen were removing an uninstalled component of a Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal, which is an enhancement to existing communications systems that provides additional nuclear and non-nuclear command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was edited to enhance the subject)

