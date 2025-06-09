Global ASNT descent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Blake Morgan, a 185th Communications Flight Communications Focal Point member, holds a crane cable on the roof of a building at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2025. Blake and other airmen were removing an uninstalled component of a Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal, which is an enhancement to existing communications systems that provides additional nuclear and non-nuclear command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was edited to enhance the subject)