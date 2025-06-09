Global ASNT descent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Blake Morgan, a 185th Communications Flight Communications Focal Point member, left, and Airman 1st Class Noah Sorensen, Network Operations specialist, right, use a crane to lift an uninstalled component of a Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2025. The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal is an enhancement to existing communications systems that provides additional nuclear and non-nuclear command and control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was edited to enhance the subject)