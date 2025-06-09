250th Anniversary Army Birthday Congressional Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military attachés with the Chilean Embassy pose for a group photo following the Army Birthday Run/Walk at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., June 13, 2025. The event was part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez)