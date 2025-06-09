U.S. Soldiers and civilians participate in the Army Birthday congressional breakfast after the Army Birthday Run/Walk at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, in Arlington, Va., June 13, 2025. The event was part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9110605
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-GG554-1004
|Resolution:
|6633x4422
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Anniversary Army Birthday Congressional Breakfast [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.