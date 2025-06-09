4th OMRS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Einbender, outgoing 4th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander (right), passes the guidon to Col. Pamela Douglas 4th Medical Group Commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2025. Einbender served as an interim commander for eight months. His accomplishments reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holly Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9109181
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-EK662-4615
|Resolution:
|3260x2169
|Size:
|679.12 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
